APPLETON (NBC 26) — The holiday rush is here, and Appleton International Airport is seeing one of its busiest travel periods in years. Passenger traffic is up 13 percent, and Wednesday’s snow and strong winds added another layer of stress for families trying to get home before Thanksgiving.

Airport officials say as many as 40,000 passengers could move through the terminal this week, as winter weather rolls in and delays pile up.

“It was a little bit bumpy coming in, really gusty,” said traveler Kinse Harm of Berlin. “We were coming down to land and then had to go right back up ...it was really nerve-wracking.”

WATCH THE FULL BROADCAST STORY HERE:

Holiday travelers pack Appleton airport as snow and wind fuel delays

For others, past holiday travel nightmares are still top of mind.

“We have many delays, many canceled flights,” said Erin Lassio of De Pere. “Chicago ... we waited for a full day and never got out… yeah, been there.”

Airport Director Abe Weber says this time of year often brings more first-time and infrequent travelers, so staff are stationed throughout the terminal to help keep lines moving and questions answered.

“Luckily, we haven’t seen any delays with people getting out,” Weber said. “But if the weather does pick up, our snow crew is standing by to make sure the runway and taxiways stay clear and safe.”

Appleton hasn’t had a weather closure in more than twenty years, and officials say they’re prepared even as wind and snow continue through the weekend.

Another major travel surge is expected on Sunday, one of the busiest travel days of the year. The airport recommends arriving early, checking flight status before leaving home, and being patient; these steps will go a long way.

