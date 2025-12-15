Holiday shipping deadlines approach

(NBC 26) — Christmas is quickly approaching which means it's just about time to get those last minute packages shipped. Below is a list of important deadlines by carrier.

USPS

For delivery by December 25 in the lower 48 states:



USPS Ground Advantage: Dec. 17

First Class Mail: Dec. 17

Priority Mail: Dec. 17

Priority Mail Express: Dec. 20

For Delivery by December 25 in Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico and US Territories:



Ground Advantage: Dec. 16

First Class Mail: Dec. 17

Priority Mail: Dec. 18

Priority Mail Express: Dec. 20

For international and military shipping deadlines, you can visit the USPS website. All Post Office locations will be closed on Dec. 25.

UPS

For US domestic delivery by December 24:



UPS 3 Day Select: Dec. 19

UPS 2nd Day Air: Dec. 22

UPS Next Day Air: Dec. 23

For US to Canada delivery by December 24:



UPS Worldwide Expedited: Dec. 22

UPS Worldwide Express: Dec. 23

For US to Mexico delivery by December 24:



UPS Worldwide Expedited: Dec. 19

UPS Worldwide Express: Dec. 22

For UPS Ground, UPS Standard and all other international shipping, you can use UPS's online calculator for time and cost estimates. UPS does not offer pickup or delivery services on Dec. 25.

FedEx

For US domestic delivery by December 24:



FedEx Same Day: Dec. 24

FedEx First Overnight: Dec. 23

FedEx Priority Overnight: Dec. 23

FedEx Standard Overnight: Dec. 23

FedEx 2Day: Dec. 22

FedEx Express Saver: Dec. 20

FedEx Ground 3 day: Dec. 19

FedEx Home Delivery 3 Day: Dec. 19

FedEx Ground 4 day: Dec. 18

FedEx Home Delivery 4 Day: Dec. 18

FedEx Ground 5 day: Dec. 17

FedEx Home Delivery 5 Day: Dec. 17

FedEx Ground Economy: Dec. 15

For international and freight shipping deadlines, you can use the FedEx 2025 Shipping Deadline guide. All FedEx services other than Custom Critical will be unavailable on December 25.