Hoffman Road closing completely Wednesday: What drivers need to know

VILLAGE OF BELLVIEW (NBC 26) — Drivers using Hoffman Road will see changes beginning Wednesday, Aug. 12, as construction moves into its next phase.

Hoffman Road will be fully closed to traffic, including drivers trying to access businesses and other destinations along the construction area.

Previously, the road remained open for local access, with signs warning drivers that there was no through traffic. That access will no longer be available.

Drivers heading to businesses or other establishments in the area will need to use Sheriff's Way to reach Development Drive, then continue to their destination.

Access to the park-and-ride will also be available from Development Drive.

Drivers should follow posted detour signs and allow extra time when traveling through the area.