Hobart-Lawrence Police identifies officer who accidentally shot self

The officer is expected to make a full recovery
Scene of traffic stop where police officer accidentally shot himself. A 7-year veteran of the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department (HLPD), Samuel Schroeder, who was injured Dec. 7, 2022 during a traffic stop on Highway 29, is expected to make a full recovery.
Posted at 11:32 AM, Dec 13, 2022
A 7-year veteran of the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department, Samuel Schroeder, who was injured after accidentally shooting himself, is expected to make a full recovery, police announced Tuesday.

Hobart-Lawrence Police said Schroeder underwent surgery last Thursday. The injury was the result of an accidental discharge of his service pistol at the scene of what police called a "high-risk incident."

The incident began with a welfare check on a 30-year-old Hobart man and concluded with the man being taken into protective custody following the traffic stop. The traffic stop blocked traffic on Highway 29 for a time.

“The internal review process is still ongoing. The initial review did not produce a conclusive answer to definitively identify the cause of the discharge. Nevertheless, I can state the firearm was not in the holster when the firearm was discharged. At this time, there is no timetable for when the final review will be completed. The continuing review will consist of inspecting and testing the firearm as well as the holster,” according to HLPD Police Captain Michael A. Renkas.

