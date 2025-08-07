Hobart-Lawrence approve 10-year policing plan

HOBART (NBC26) — The Village of Hobart and Town of Lawrence approved a new 10-year joint agreement for police services, and that will secure the future of the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department through 2035.

According to Chief Michael Renkas, HLPD was first established in 2001 as a way to provide 24/7 services to both communities while maximizing efficiency and minimizing costs to taxpayers.

Renkas says, "This agreement is a powerful statement about what's possible when communities come together with a shared vision."

This announcement comes just days after the Village of Kimberly voted to leave their joint department—the Fox Valley Metro Police Department—which now only includes Little Chute.