Ho-Chunk dugout canoe journey begins in Green Bay

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A four-day canoe journey begins in Green Bay along the Fox River, and it's going all the way to Milwaukee.

People loaded canoes at Metro Boat Launch in Green Bay where the journey started.

After the journey launched on the Fox River, canoeists traveled to the Neville Museum to honor ancestral canoe routes and spotlighting the craftsmanship and heritage of dugout canoes.

After the Neville, the group is bound for Sturgeon Bay, where they'll then take the next few days canoeing to Milwaukee.

Ho-Chunk Nation Tribal Historic Preservation Officer William (Bill) Quackenbush says it's much more memorable for people when they get to hear about Ho-Chunk's rich history while also seeing a dugout canoe for themselves.

"It's different from reading a book or watching it on TV. If you get inside a dugout canoe and paddle and see how your ancestors did that for many a generations before. Then, combine that with all the dugout canoes that they're rediscovering over in Lake Mendota and Madison, Wisconsin, it takes you back many thousands of years," Quackenbush said.

This marks the fourth year for the dugout canoe trip, and they'll travel through Sturgeon Bay, Whitefish Dunes State Park, and it will conclude in Milwaukee at Lake Park.

Once they've made it to Milwaukee, participants will discuss preservation needs, and they'll paddle the Milwaukee River.