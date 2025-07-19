History comes alive: Meet the reenactors building a WWII camp at EAA"

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — We’re just days away from the start of EAA AirVenture 2025, and the excitement is already building across Oshkosh.

At the Warbirds area of the grounds, one passionate group is working hard to take visitors back in time. The Warbird Living History Group is recreating the sights, sounds, and feel of a real WWII encampment, complete with period gear, tents, and stories from the past.

Their mission? To make history immersive for a new generation.

NBC 26 Photojournalist Matt Kohls shows us how they’re bringing the past to life in the days leading up to the show:

WATCH: Step inside a WWII camp on the EAA grounds—complete with reenactors, real artifacts, and a mission to educate.