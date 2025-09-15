Hispanic Heritage Month begins

(NBC 26) — Monday marks the beginning of Hispanic Heritage Month! The month long celebration is a time to recognize the many contributions made by the Hispanic and Latino communities to the history and culture of the United States.

According to the United States Census Bureau, Hispanic residents make up approximately one fifth of the U.S. population, and 7.6% of Wisconsin’s population.

Governor Tony Evers released a proclamation of this year’s Hispanic Heritage Month, where he highlighted the Hispanic community’s impact in our state. Evers states “Hispanic Wisconsinites continuously strengthen local economies and communities through entrepreneurship and contributions to the arts, industry, government, education, healthcare, and more.” He adds “Wisconsin is home to a vibrant and growing Hispanic community, and this month, the state of Wisconsin joins the many organizations across the state that work tirelessly to advance the economic and social interests of the Hispanic community in reflecting on the cultural heritage, collective resilience, and countless contributions of Hispanic Wisconsinites to the state and country.”

Our neighborhoods will be hosting a variety of Hispanic Heritage Month events in the coming weeks, like the celebration in Titletown which is currently underway. The Titletown celebration is part of Discover Green Bay’s 920 Week, and will last through Sept. 20.

If you have any Hispanic Heritage Month events you’d like your NBC 26 team to know about, please send them to us at news@nbc26.com.