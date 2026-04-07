Hiker rescued at Potawatomi State Park 

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — A hiker is safe after first responders executed a coordinated rescue at Potawatomi State Park in Door County over Easter weekend.

According to officials, multiple agencies came together when a visitor found themselves in a dangerous situation within the park.

Crews from the Nasawaupee Fire Department, the Sturgeon Bay Fire Department, Door County Emergency Services, and the Door County Sheriff’s Office collaborated to extricate the hiker and carry them to an awaiting ambulance for transport to medical care, according to a post to social media.

The condition of the hiker has not yet been released.

