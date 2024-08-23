Watch Now
Highway 57 northbound lanes re-open after blockage due to semi fire

A stretch of Wisconsin Highway 57 was closed Friday morning due to a semi fire
Karl Winter
GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — All lanes have reopened on Wisconsin Highway 57 after a semi fire caused a two-hour closure.

All northbound lanes were closed on Highway 57 at Gibson Lane Friday morning due to a semi fire, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The fire was contained to the trailer. Authorities responded around 4:15 a.m. and cleared the road by 6:15 a.m.

Firefighters on scene allowed northbound vehicles through the area in an emergency lane after 5 a.m. All lanes are now clear.

