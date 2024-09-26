Highway 57 in Door County closed for several hours, now open

UPDATE: All lanes are now open.

ORIGINAL REPORTING: A vehicle hitting utility lines has caused a closure on Highway 57 between the 42/57 juncture in Sister Bay and County Highway Q in Liberty Grove, alerts the Door County Sheriff's Office.

As of 3:00 p.m., September 26 the closure is expected to last from 4 to 8 hours, according to the Door County Communications Center.

WisDOT Traffic Management Center suggests drivers heading north to exit WIS 57 at County Highway Q, head west to WIS 42, and north on WIS 42 to get back on WIS 57. Drivers heading south should reverse these directions.

The sheriff's office says Wisconsin Public Service is on scene assisting with repairs.