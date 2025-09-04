High-speed pursuit in Rosendale ends with crash, three arrested; narcotics seized

ROSENDALE (NBC 26) — A high-speed traffic stop late Wednesday night in the Village of Rosendale ended with a crash, multiple arrests and a narcotics seizure, the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office said.

Shortly before 11:42 p.m. on Sept. 3, a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle at Main Street and Division Street after learning the registered owner did not have a valid driver’s license. The vehicle accelerated and failed to yield to the deputy’s emergency lights and siren, continuing north on Main Street, turning west onto Rose-Eld Road and failing to stop for a stop sign at County Road M. The vehicle was later seen traveling at increased speeds before the deputy lost sight of it in a curve.

The deputy found the suspect vehicle unoccupied in a ditch at the intersection of Highway 23 and Rose-Eld Road. Deputies were assisted on scene by the City of Ripon Police Department, the City of Fond du Lac Police Department and a drone operator from Fond du Lac. A Sheriff’s Office K9 attempted a track and an aerial drone search was conducted, but the occupants were not located at the crash site.

While the tow company was en route, a Wisconsin State Patrol trooper reported a different vehicle registered to the same owner traveling east on County KK near Highway 23. Deputies later stopped that vehicle; it was driven by a 24-year-old female. Two male passengers in that second vehicle admitted they had been occupants of the original suspect vehicle and were taken into custody without incident.

A Sheriff’s Office K9 conducted an open-air sniff of the second vehicle, and deputies subsequently searched it, locating a significant amount of illegal narcotics.

Authorities identified the driver of the original suspect vehicle as a 28-year-old male. He is on parole through Brown County for Felony Fleeing and Eluding, Resisting and Obstructing an Officer, Felony Bail Jumping, Possession w/ Intent to Deliver Narcotics, and Possession w/ Intent THC, and had an active felony warrant through Probation and Parole. He was treated for minor injuries at SSM Health in Fond du Lac and, once medically cleared, will be transported to the Fond du Lac County Jail on charges of Felony Fleeing and Eluding, Resisting and Obstructing, Possession w/ Intent to Deliver Cocaine, and will be issued numerous other citations.

The other male passenger from the original vehicle was identified as a 23-year-old male who is on parole through Brown County for Armed Robbery and Aggravated. He was transported to the Fond du Lac County Jail on charges of Felony Fleeing and Eluding Party to a Crime, Possession w/ Intent to Deliver Cocaine, and Resisting and Obstructing.

The 24-year-old female driver and registered owner of the suspect vehicle was also transported to the Fond du Lac County Jail on charges of Possession w/ Intent to Deliver Cocaine and will receive additional citations.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office said it was assisted by the City of Fond du Lac Police Department, City of Ripon Police Department, City of Ripon Ambulance and Wisconsin State Patrol. The investigation is ongoing; the Sheriff’s Office said no further information will be released at this time.

