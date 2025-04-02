High-speed chase suspect surrenders to authorities in Fond du Lac County

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Authorities in Fond du Lac County say the suspect in a high-speed chase has turned himself over to law enforcement.

Authorities say Ronnie Johnson made his first court appearance April 1, and then he was later booked into the Fond du Lac County Jail.

He's facing a number of charges:

Probation Hold

Fail/Maintain Sex Offender Registry

Sex Offender-Fail/Update Information

Sex Offender - Use Different Name

Sex Offender-Fail/Provide Information

1st-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety x2

Vehicle Operator Flee/Elude Officer x2

In addition to the probation hold, the Honorable Judge Nehls ordered the defendant also be held on a $500,000 cash bond.

Authorities say on February 27 at 10:55 AM, a Sergeant with the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop a speeding driver on I-41 near Townline Road in the Township of Eldorado.

Authorities believe the driver was Ronnie Johnson, and they say he had active warrants from probation and parole.

As the Sergeant attempted the stop, they say Johnson sped away.

The vehicle continued traveling northbound on I-41 at high speeds before exiting onto Highway 26 in Winnebago County.

The suspect then proceeded eastbound on Highway 26 to the intersection with Highway 45 (Lakeshore Road).

Due to the increasing traffic and ongoing high speeds, law enforcement made the decision to terminate the pursuit at that time.

Subsequent to the termination, a deputy located the vehicle driving erratically on Van Dyne Road in the Township of Eldorado.

Although not being pursued at the time, the vehicle's dangerous driving prompted another pursuit.

The suspect continued northbound on Van Dyne Road at high speeds before turning onto County Highway N, heading eastbound.

In anticipation of the vehicle’s movements, deputies, along with officers from the City of Fond du Lac Police Department, deployed tire deflation devices along Highway 45 (Lakeshore Drive).

The suspect did indeed turn southbound on Lakeshore Drive from County Highway N but reversed direction upon observing law enforcement.

The vehicle then continued northbound on Lakeshore Drive at unsafe speeds.

Given the potential danger, the pursuit was once again terminated south of the City of Oshkosh.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office will be filing charges of Felony Eluding and First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety against the suspect involved in the pursuit.

The pursuit spanned a total of 23.5 miles, with the initial segment covering 8 miles and the subsequent pursuit totaling 15.5 miles.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by multiple law enforcement agencies during the event, including the Wisconsin State Patrol, City of North Fond du Lac Police Department, and the City of Fond du Lac Police Department.