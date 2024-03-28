'High demand' for Dental Care: New training program could help dental offices see more patients

GREEN BAY — A new program at NWTC could help dentists see more patients, and some dental staff earn higher wages, a college official said.



Hiring dental hygienists and dental assistants is the number one problem that dentists in Wisconsin face right now, according to the Wisconsin Dental Association.

A new program slated to begin at Northeast Wisconsin Technical College will allow some dental workers to do more in a dentist's office, and in turn, allow more patients to be seen, a college official said.

The position, known as expanded function dental auxiliary (EFDA), is new in Wisconsin and training for the position will begin next spring at NWTC, said Sheila Gross-Rogers, the program director at the College for the dental assistant, dental hygienist, and EFDA programs.

"There is a high demand for dental care in our community, not just Green Bay, but within our northeast community," Gross-Rogers said.

The position is designed to be a step-up from the role of dental assistant, Gross-Rogers said.

And that can come with a step-up in pay, too.

"In surrounding states that have it...we're looking at $4-$5 more an hour," Gross-Rogers said.

Enrollment for the program will begin this fall, for classes that are set to begin next spring, Gross-Rogers said.

The demand for dental workers is something dental hygienist student Brianna Lyons has seen ahead of her May graduation.

"People are looking and wanting to hire us," she said.

The role that she's training for first caught her interest when she was a child.

"For my routine check-ups, a lot of the times I'd be turning around in the chair because I wanted to know what the dentist and hygienist were doing, because it just really intrigued me," Lyons said.

The Wisconsin Dental Association said projects like NWTC's are helping to take on the worker shortage.

The College's dental programs are routinely full, said Selena Zimmerman, associate dean of health sciences and education at NWTC.

"We are full for our summer start this [year], both in dental hygiene and dental assistant," Zimmerman said.