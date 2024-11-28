Here's which stores are closed on Thanksgiving

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Government offices, banks, and the post office will all be closed on Thanksgiving.
Several retail stores will also be closed for the holiday:
- Target
- Walmart
- Best Buy
- Macy's
- Nordstrom
- Kohl's
- Aldi
- Costco
- Barnes & Noble
- Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Hobby Lobby
- The Home Depot
- HomeGoods
- JCPenney
- Petco
- PetSmart
- T.J. Maxx
- Michaels
Other major retailers will welcome customers on Thanksgiving:
- Kwik Trip
- 7-Eleven
- Bass Pro Shops
- Big Lots
- Dollar General
- Dollar Tree
- Family Dollar
- Pick 'n Save
- Whole Foods