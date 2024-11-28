Watch Now
Here's which stores are closed on Thanksgiving

Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down the Safer at Home Order which means all business deemed non-essential are now allowed to reopen.
GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Government offices, banks, and the post office will all be closed on Thanksgiving.

Several retail stores will also be closed for the holiday:

  • Target
  • Walmart
  • Best Buy
  • Macy's
  • Nordstrom
  • Kohl's
  • Aldi
  • Costco
  • Barnes & Noble
  • Dick’s Sporting Goods
  • Hobby Lobby
  • The Home Depot
  • HomeGoods
  • JCPenney
  • Petco
  • PetSmart
  • T.J. Maxx
  • Michaels

Other major retailers will welcome customers on Thanksgiving:

  • Kwik Trip
  • 7-Eleven
  • Bass Pro Shops
  • Big Lots
  • Dollar General
  • Dollar Tree
  • Family Dollar
  • Pick 'n Save
  • Whole Foods
