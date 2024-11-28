Here's which stores are closed on Thanksgiving

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Government offices, banks, and the post office will all be closed on Thanksgiving.

Several retail stores will also be closed for the holiday:



Target

Walmart

Best Buy

Macy's

Nordstrom

Kohl's

Aldi

Costco

Barnes & Noble

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Hobby Lobby

The Home Depot

HomeGoods

JCPenney

Petco

PetSmart

T.J. Maxx

Michaels

Other major retailers will welcome customers on Thanksgiving:

