Here's a list of free activities moms can enjoy on Mother's Day

Mother's Day is on Sunday, May 11. We've gathered a list of activities moms can enjoy for free in our viewing area.

Brown County

Green Bay Botanical Garden (2600 Larsen Rd, Green Bay, 54303)

Free admission for moms, and $1 off online daily admission. Hours: 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.



Free admission for moms, and $1 off online daily admission. Hours: 9 a.m. - 8 p.m. NEW Zoo & Adventure Park (4378 Reforestation Rd, Green Bay, 54313)

Each mom will receive free admission to the zoo and to the Neil Anderson Canopy Tour. Additionally, while supplies last, moms can also choose a free plant (courtesy of Wery's Sweet Summer Bloomers), and receive a bag of sweet treats on arrival. Hours: 9 p.m. - 6 p.m.



Each mom will receive free admission to the zoo and to the Neil Anderson Canopy Tour. Additionally, while supplies last, moms can also choose a free plant (courtesy of Wery's Sweet Summer Bloomers), and receive a bag of sweet treats on arrival. Hours: 9 p.m. - 6 p.m. Neville Public Museum (210 Museum Pl, Green Bay, 54303)

Free admission to each and every mom on Sunday. Hours: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Winnebago County

Paine Art Center & Gardens (1410 Algoma Blvd, Oshkosh, 54901)

Admission is free at the Paine on Mother's Day! Hours: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Lakeshore

Manitowoc County Historical Society (924 Pinecrest Ln, Manitowoc, 54220)

Moms get free general admission on Friday, May 9, and Saturday, May 10. Hours: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.



54220) Moms get free general admission on Friday, May 9, and Saturday, May 10. Hours: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center (7001 Gass Lake Rd, Manitowoc, 54220)

Moms can enjoy a day in the discovery center free of charge. Hours: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.



Moms can enjoy a day in the discovery center free of charge. Hours: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Bookworm Gardens (1415 Campus Drive, Sheboygan, 53081)

Moms get free admission to the Gardens this weekend, and will receive a potted plant while supplies last. Hours: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Calumet County

Mulberry Lane Farm (W3190 County Road B, Hilbert, 54129)

Moms are free (with a purchase of another paid general admission) on Mother's Day Weekend at the farm, both Saturday and Sunday. Hours: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Door County

Ahnapee Brewery (202 Clark St, Algoma, 54201) *Also valid at Suamico location.

With the purchase of a pint of beer, moms get a free pint glass (one per mom) to take home. Hours: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.



With the purchase of a pint of beer, moms get a free pint glass (one per mom) to take home. Hours: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. Colin & Friends Concert (at Ephraim Moravian Church, 9970 Moravia St, Ephraim, 54211)

Free Mother's Day celebration with Taylor Giorgio on violin & her husband Kenneth on trombone, plus Colin Welford on piano and organ. 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. concerts.



Happy Mother's Day!