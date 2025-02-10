Help local students jumpstart their careers with Give Big Green Bay

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A Brown County nonprofit is hoping for a big boost from this year’s Give BIG Green Bay, the 24-hour community giving event.

The Northeast Wisconsin Youth Apprenticeship Consortium (NEWYA) connects high school juniors and seniors with local employers, giving them a chance to earn money, gain work experience, and explore future careers.

“This is absolutely an effort to help students make intentional decisions about what’s next for them after high school,” said David Gordan, the program's coordinator.

For Pulaski High School senior Bryce Wotruba, the program’s flexibility has been a game-changer.

“I’m a three-sport athlete, so it’s tough to find hours to work,” Wotruba said. “Youth Apprenticeship lets me leave school around 12 to three, and I work 15 hours a week.”

Wotruba works as a Virtual Design and Construction (VDC) Tech at a local engineering company.

“It’s been all positive so far, working at a great company and through a great program,” he said. “It’s nice to be able to pay for stuff and have a way to fund college.”

Leah Hanson, a senior at Preble High School, works as a Certified Nursing Assistant at Aurora BayCare Medical Center.

“I already have my first semester of college done, so that’s a huge advantage,” Hanson said.

The program not only benefits students but also supports the local workforce.

West De Pere High School student Noelle Martinez, also a CNA, encourages others to consider the opportunity.

“Any job can be a youth apprenticeship,” Martinez said. “And if you want a jumpstart to your future and what you're going to be doing for the rest of your life, this is a really good opportunity.”

As Give Big Green Bay gets closer, Gordan hopes the community will recognize NEWYA's role in strengthening the local workforce and its impact on students.

NEWYA relies on federal funding, but this year, it fell short, making Give BIG Green Bay more important than ever. On February 19th, donations can be made directly to the program during the 24-hour giving event.

For more information on how to contribute, visit Givebiggreenbay.org