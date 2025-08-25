Help Green Bay kids build their first home libraries

Lincoln Elementary's "If You Give a Child a Book" campaign aims to provide 10 books per student to build home libraries, with some children receiving their first-ever books to own.



For just $6, donors can put a brand-new Scholastic book directly into the hands of a Green Bay student, with every dollar going to Lincoln Elementary children.



Click HERE or text READ26 to 50155 to contribute to the campaign and help open a world of possibilities for local students.



Sometimes all it takes is one book to open up a world of possibility. A powerful partnership is bringing that opportunity back to students at Lincoln Elementary in Green Bay through the annual "If You Give a Child a Book" campaign.

The campaign, a collaboration between NBC 26 and the Scripps Howard Fund, aims to help local kids build their home libraries and develop a love of reading. With construction underway at Lincoln Elementary to accommodate more students, something special is returning this fall alongside the new school year.

Last year, the campaign successfully filled bookshelves for every student at Lincoln Elementary, creating an unexpected buzz throughout the school.

"The buzz and the electricity that happened throughout the school when the kids were talking about the book fair coming, and that was something that we did not anticipate," said Cory Horn, literacy coach at Lincoln Elementary.

Educators say that excitement translates into powerful educational outcomes: improved vocabulary, stronger comprehension, and greater confidence. For some students, it marked their first time owning a book.

"One of the children came to me and he's like, 'Mrs. Horn, you're not going to believe it. I don't even have a book at home,'" Horn said.

The impact extends beyond the classroom and into families. Principal Janay Banks-Wilson shared how parents have responded to the program.

NBC 26 Pages of possibilities: NBC 26's 'If You Give a Child A Book' campaign sparks joy and learning



"We've had parents at that meeting talk about the book. The parent is like, hey, my kid came home, do we owe anything?" Banks-Wilson said. "We explain the partnership with the Scripps Foundation, and to hear how thankful they were because they didn't have new cool books, and they were never able to purchase books at a Scholastic book fair."

For only $6, donors can put a brand-new Scholastic book into the hands of a child in Green Bay. Every dollar goes directly to Lincoln Elementary students, with a goal of providing 10 books for every child to build their very own home library.

For some students, these will be the first books they've ever owned. That gift can spark imagination, build confidence and change a child's story, not just in school, but for life.

To donate, CLICK HERE or text READ26 to 50155. One small donation can open a world of possibilities.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

