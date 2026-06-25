Heavy rain floods streets across Green Bay, strands drivers

GREEN BAY — Heavy rain turned streets into rivers across parts of Green Bay on Wednesday afternoon, leaving roads underwater, stranding drivers, and creating hazardous travel conditions across the city.

One of the hardest-hit areas was the intersection of Military Avenue and Shawano Avenue, where several vehicles became stranded as water quickly rose around them.

Flooding was also reported on Western Avenue, Cormier Road, North Road at Babcock Road, and Biermeret Street, where a raft was seen floating down the flooded roadway.

Video from across Green Bay showed streets submerged in standing water. Some drivers turned around after encountering flooded intersections, while others tried to make it through before realizing the water was too deep.

Karen Stowe, who was trying to reach her hotel, found herself stranded due to the flooding.

"I was trying to get through here to get to a hotel that I'm staying at, and I don't think I'll be able to get to the hotel tonight." She said the flooding was unlike anything she had seen in person.

"I've only seen this on the news, and it's incredible. I don't know how to get past it."

City crews spent much of the afternoon responding to flooded streets as heavy rain moved through the area.