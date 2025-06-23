Heat prompts Monday closure at Bay Beach Amusement Park

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Bay Beach Amusement Park is typically buzzing this time of year, but managers decided to close Monday due to the extreme heat.

Unfortunately, some families found out about the closure after showing up to the park.

Even though rides were at a standstill, families still had the chance to enjoy some shade and a warm breeze off the bay of Green Bay.

One grandmother was visiting the park from Boston, and she says she brings her grand-daughter to Bay Beach Amusement Park every year when she visits Green Bay.

She says even though the park is closed this year for her and her grand-daughter to enjoy, she says she loves visiting the area, because there's always something they can do that's not far away.

"This area has so much to do that if you can't be here, you have a wildlife sanctuary, you have a children's museum across the street or go-kart rides. This area is amazing. I love this area, and I think there is just so much there is to do," said grandmother Laurie Mangin wither her grand-daughter, Avery.

According to Bay Beach's social media, they closed early Sunday because of the heat, but that likely won't be the case later this week, as conditions are expected to cool off.

So, if you're planning to visit the amusement park later this summer, make sure to check the park's social media page before making the trip.