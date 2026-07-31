Heartbreak to help: Menasha-area neighbors step up after devastating storm

MENASHA (NBC 26) — Before the debris could even settle, neighbors were already stepping up to help.

Just hours after Monday’s devastating storm tore through Menasha, volunteers from across Northeast Wisconsin arrived with chainsaws, gloves, and one goal — help families begin cleaning up.

“No one waited to be asked,” said NBC 26 producer Kourtney Cooley, who joined crews clear debris.

“I mean, the whole idea of being in your neighborhood is actually being in your neighborhood,” Cooley said.

Throughout the day, volunteers worked yard by yard, clearing branches, hauling debris, and helping residents salvage what they could after the storm damage.

“Especially for some of us who don't get to be out in the field on a day-to-day basis, I think it's exciting to be out here when we can, and help out our neighbors when we can,” Cooley added.

For many volunteers, even giving a few hours made a difference.

“If you have a few minutes to spare you can come here for two hours, three hours, four hours — you pick your time,” said Appleton volunteer Terry Gorges. “But it's just so well worth it.”

Gorges said seeing the community come together has been inspiring.

“When you see the people here, it's just amazing,” he said.

Volunteers say every task matters — whether it’s moving branches, cleaning yards, or helping homeowners take the first steps toward recovery.

“It doesn't matter how big the job, it's just getting it done,” Gorges said.

And for people unable to volunteer in person, there are still ways to help.

“If you can't donate time, you can donate money through the Scripps Howard Fund and NBC 26,” Cooley said.

Community members say the support has been overwhelming as cleanup efforts continue across Menasha, and Volunteer Fox Cities continue to help.