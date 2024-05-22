More than 50 people displaced in Kaukauna due to severe storms, headstones also crushed

KAUKAUNA (NBC 26) — City of Kaukauna leaders say more than 50 residents were displaced from their homes and relocated due to tree and property damage following Tuesday's nights severe storms. They say the Red Cross is working to find more permanent housing for those who are displaced.

There are no reported injuries at this time.

Kaukauna officials are asking residents and travelers to keep the roads as clear as possible so that crews can assess and clean up the storm damage. Those without power can visit the Community Room at the Street, Park, and Recreation building at 207 Reaume Ave.

Macleod Hageman

Homes, businesses and vehicles took a hit from this week's severe storms, but headstones were also damaged.

A tree was uprooted Tuesday night at a cemetery in Kaukauna, and it then crushed a number of headstones.

Much of the Kaukauna community was overwhelmed by the destruction.

Many people experienced downed trees and power lines, but as the sun started shining, neighbors got to work to add up the cost to repair and replace everything that was destroyed.

Scott Zuehlke lives across the street from the cemetery in Kaukauna, and he says he was stunned his new pick-up truck, camper and home narrowly missed an uprooted tree that fell in the opposite direction.

He says the damage could have been much worse.

"I just hope everyone else in the city is OK too," Zuehlke said. "Obviously, we've seen pictures all day long about people's damage. It was a bad one, that's for sure."

It's too soon to tell how much damage was caused across the region, but insurance adjusters will be busy with all the claims being filed this week.

Please stay with NBC 26 on air and online as we continue to monitor the clean-up efforts across much of Northeast Wisconsin.