HAZMAT team brought in to help with Green Bay garage fire

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Firefighters were called to the 1300 block of Argonne Drive Wednesday morning for a garage fire.

When crews arrived, they found a two-stall garage with fire coming from the roof and heavy black smoke.

The first team of firefighters was able to make sure the fire didn't spread to any surrounding buildings, and they knocked down the garage's flames.

After the fire was contained, investigators discovered a 20 lb. propane tank and 100 lb. propane tank were found damaged by the extreme heat and were slowly leaking.

The Hazardous Materials team arrived and helped vent the tanks to mitigate any potential any potential danger.

Firefighters say air quality readings were monitored downwind throughout the process.