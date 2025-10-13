Hay barn destroyed in Town of Scott, no injuries

TOWN OF SCOTT (NBC 26) — Firefighters from several fire departments responded late Sunday night to a barn fire in the Town of Scott that left the building destroyed.

The Sheboygan County Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call at 10:33 p.m. on October 12, 2025, reporting the blaze at N2202 County Road A West.

Officials say the barn contained only hay at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is unknown and remains under investigation.

Response Effort

Firefighters from across the area assisted in battling the flames, including crews from:

Beechwood Fire Department

Silver Creek Fire Department

Cascade Fire Department

Random Lake Fire Department

Waldo Fire Department

Kewaskum Fire Department

Campbellsport Fire Department

Boltonville Fire Department

Town of Scott First Responders

Random Lake Ambulance

Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office

Plymouth Utilities

K & D Excavating

Authorities urge anyone with information about the incident to contact the Beechwood Fire Department at (920) 459-3111.

