Hay barn destroyed in Town of Scott, no injuries

TOWN OF SCOTT (NBC 26) — Firefighters from several fire departments responded late Sunday night to a barn fire in the Town of Scott that left the building destroyed.
The Sheboygan County Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call at 10:33 p.m. on October 12, 2025, reporting the blaze at N2202 County Road A West.
Officials say the barn contained only hay at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is unknown and remains under investigation.
Response Effort
Firefighters from across the area assisted in battling the flames, including crews from:
- Beechwood Fire Department
- Silver Creek Fire Department
- Cascade Fire Department
- Random Lake Fire Department
- Waldo Fire Department
- Kewaskum Fire Department
- Campbellsport Fire Department
- Boltonville Fire Department
- Town of Scott First Responders
- Random Lake Ambulance
- Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office
- Plymouth Utilities
- K & D Excavating
Authorities urge anyone with information about the incident to contact the Beechwood Fire Department at (920) 459-3111.