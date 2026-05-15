Hands-on outdoor learning thrives at Red Smith after Wequiock closure

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Even after Green Bay’s Wequiock Elementary closed two years ago, one of its most treasured traditions — the outdoor learning program — is alive and growing at Red Smith Elementary.

The move, just five miles away, ensures transfer students can still dig into hands-on activities that connect them to nature and teach lessons that go far beyond the classroom.

A Classroom Without Walls

For Agriculture Science Teacher Sarah Valentine, the great outdoors is the perfect teaching space.

“I love coming to their classroom and having them cheer that they get to come outside… It’s a great opportunity for kids of all different learning styles to shine and learn about the environment firsthand, rather than through a book or a screen.”From planting seeds to measuring soil temperature, students experience lessons through touch, sight, and sound.

Principal Willie Birkholz says the program is only getting stronger.

“Kids and outdoor learning, and hands in the dirt is amazing. Our program continues to grow.”

Student Voices

The program’s impact is clear from what students have to say:

“Miss Valentine tries to mix it up a lot.”

“It enhances your learning because you can experience it while you’re learning — it’s way more memorable.”

“I think it’s a monitor, you press this, and it does the temperature… it’s cold!”

“I like being outside because it’s lots of pretty stuff and nature.”

Nature’s Lessons

In the nearby forest, Valentine guides students through seasonal changes.

Holding a small blossom, she explains: “These flowers are called a spring ephemeral, which means they only come up in the spring.”

The program now includes farm-to-table lessons, animal science, and even business skills — preparing students with real-world tools, all without relying on screens.

Growing Into the Future

Students also organize a plant sale that raises money to support the program while teaching basic budgeting.

Those interested in supporting the cause or learning more about outdoor education at Red Smith can find more details here.