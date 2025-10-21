Hands-on career showcase gives students a glimpse into construction

MENASHA (NBC 26) — More than 60 students from 13 local high schools got a first-hand look at careers in construction Tuesday during Miron Construction’s annual Career Showcase.

Held at the company’s yard operations in Menasha, the event gave teens the chance to build, weld, and survey their way into learning about the trades. From bricklaying and steel assembly to operating heavy machinery, students rotated through multiple stations, trying skills they might never encounter in a traditional classroom.

The showcase also introduced students to masonry techniques, robotic surveying equipment, and face-to-face conversations with industry professionals. Organizers say the goal is to offer students a variety of career options while addressing a growing demand for skilled workers.

“It is so different than anything I've experienced before,” said Elli Johnson, a senior at Green Bay Preble High School. “I think it's so cool that they allow us to have these experiences and explore different things that you can't really see in a traditional school setting or a classroom.”

“I definitely think that women can be part of this,” added Victori Johnson, a senior at Green Bay West High School. “It may be a male-dominated field, but a lot of women are rising up and coming to work in construction.”

Organizers hope events like this encourage more young people to consider careers in the trades, filling workforce gaps while empowering future builders.

While the showcase lasted only a few hours, they believe the lessons and connections made will have a lasting impact.

To learn more about Miron Construction and its commitment to community service, you can click here.

