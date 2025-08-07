Haase jury sent home, no verdict reached

WAUPACA COUNTY (NBC 26) — UPDATE: The jury in a double murder in Waupaca County has reached no verdict on Thursday. Deliberations will resume on Friday morning.

The jury in a double murder trial in Waupaca County has asked the judge for guidance on what to do when one of the jurors says, "they made up their mind and will not change it".

As deliberations continue on Thursday morning, the jury handed a letter to the bailiff, asking the judge for guidance as they try to reach a verdict.

The letter read, in part: "If a juror says, quote- I made up my mind and I’m not changing- close quote, is it said juror’s task to convince the others of their conclusion?"

Judge Raymond Huber responded to the jury's letter with the following.

“You are a collective body. You’ve all heard the evidence, and seen all the exhibits, and I’m hoping that everyone will go back into the jury room and truthfully discuss your opinions, what the evidence is and what you believe the evidence demonstrates, then collectively discuss it and try to reach a collective verdict.”

The jury trial for Tony Haase, the Weyauwega man charged in a 1992 double homicide, began a few weeks ago after a jury selection that lasted three days wrapped up.

Prosecutors charged Haase in 2022 with killing a woman and her boyfriend over 30 years ago in apparent revenge for a snowmobile accident.

Fifty-two-year-old Tony Haase faces two counts of first-degree intentional homicide in connection with the stabbing deaths of Tanna Togstad and Timothy Mumbrue in March 1992. According to the criminal complaint, Tongstad's father was involved in a snowmobile accident in 1977 that left Haase's father dead.