Matthew Beyer, a 38-year-old Manitowoc man, has been found guilty for the deaths of his two children, 5-year-old William Beyer, and 3-year-old Danielle Beyer.

A jury handed down the verdict Tuesday afternoon.

The children were found dead in their mother's home on February 17, 2020. According to the criminal complaint, they had "intentionally inflicted, sharp force injuries" to their necks.

Beyer faces a mandatory life sentence.