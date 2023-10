ASHWAUBENON (NBC 26) — It seems as though more people are paying to buy Powerball tickets as tonight's jackpot reaches nearly $1.73 billion.

People starting their day at Jackson Point Citgo in Ashwaubenon were eager to buy their $2 tickets while getting their daily breakfast sandwiches and coffee.

Kristy Sommers works at the convenience store and says they love being able to greet new customers and enjoy watching more people participating in the game as the Powerball jackpot rises.