Grow Solar Green Bay to launch

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The City of Green Bay is excited to announce the launch of the Grow Solar Green Bay - Fox Valley program for 2025, in partnership with the Midwest Renewable Energy Association (MREA), local governments, and community organizations.

This group purchasing initiative offers residents of the Oneida Nation, Brown, Outagamie, and Winnebago counties a unique opportunity to install solar energy systems at below-market prices.

Grow Solar Green Bay - Fox Valley leverages over a decade of experience with successful solar group buy programs across Wisconsin.

By joining forces, homeowners and small businesses can achieve significant cost savings on solar panel installations, making the switch to clean energy more affordable than ever.

“With rising energy costs, investing in solar power is a smart, long-term decision for our residents,” said Alex Galt, Clean Energy Connector for the City of Green Bay. “Participating in this program means lower energy bills for years to come, and we’re proud to help bring these savings and sustainable solutions to our community.”

The program’s group buy model means that community members can access competitive solar pricing by purchasing as a group.

To help residents learn more about solar technology and the program, Grow Solar Green Bay - Fox Valley will offer free Solar Power Hour information sessions-open to all and available both virtually and in person throughout the spring and summer.

Homeowners who attend a Solar Power Hour will have the chance to receive a free, no-obligation site assessment from Endries Solar & Electric, the 2025 program installer selected through an independent review process. “We are thrilled to partner with the City of Green Bay and the Grow Solar program to increase solar adoption in northeast Wisconsin,” said Russel Endries, Owner and President of Endries Solar & Electric. “There’s tremendous potential for solar in this region, and we look forward to sharing these benefits with more residents.”

The financial benefits of going solar are immediate and lasting. “Once you go solar, you begin seeing energy savings right away-and panels last for decades, compounding those savings over time,” said Michael Troge, Energy Projects Manager with the Oneida Nation, a key program partner.

Grow Solar programs have expanded across 24 Midwest markets over the past 12 years, resulting in nearly 25 megawatts of new clean energy capacity and substantial energy bill savings for participants.

“We want every resident in northeast Wisconsin to have access to these savings and the environmental benefits that come with clean energy,” added Galt.

Upcoming Solar Power Hours: