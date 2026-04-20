Grocery store 'serving' as Fremont's supply hub

FREMONT (NBC 26) — With widespread flooding, people in Fremont have had a difficult week. But at Let's Meat, the only grocery store in town, they've decided to help in a different way.

After constantly filling sandbags, Beth Pozorski's arms were tired. So she and her husband decided to start making food.

"The need was great, the roads are blocked. The people are just... they're exhausted," said Pozorski who owns Let's Meat.

"So we just started, 'Ok let's make a batch of this. Let's make some soup. Let's go feed some of the guys down at this person's house."

After making trips all around town, they decided to make their business the place where people can get what they need.

"We have to make a central command spot. One spot, this is where it is. Anybody can come. Doesn't matter what your situation is just come and eat," said Pozorski.

They've been getting help from outside of Fremont too.

Black Otter Supper Club in Hortonville is one of the handful of organizations that have backed their efforts. Even though the flooding doesn't affect them directly, they felt compelled to help.

"I couldn't sit there and watch the pictures about 5,6 days ago on Facebook knowing that in Hortonville we're fine," said Black Otter Supper Club owner Geri Guyette.

"We're already up over $16,000 in two days from our customers seeing our post on Facebook and sending monetary donations plus dropping things off."

While Fremont begins their recovery in the mitigation phase, Beth estimates the full recovery will take months. But she said they'll keep providing meals as long as it takes.

"My heart is really hurt for all the people who have lost their homes so come here, sit, tell us what you need, we'll find a way to get your help."

Let's Meat has a list out for volunteers to help serve meals. If you're interested in helping you can sign up here.

For any meal-related questions please contact Beth (Let's Meat): 920-407-1497 and Alecia (Blue Top Resort & Campground): 920-850-3520.

Other businesses that have donated include Whisk & Arrow in Appleton, Bridge Bar in Fremont, The Natui Turle in Fremont, Be Well Waupaca County and Star Dairy in Weyauwega.