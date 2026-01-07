Greyhound expands service in Wisconsin

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Greyhound has launched new service in Wisconsin designed to connect rural and mid-sized communities to its broader Midwest and national network.

The expansion comes in response to recent changes in regional bus service across the state. Backed by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), Greyhound’s new routes will help ensure residents in under-served areas continue to have access to reliable and affordable long-distance transportation.

“These routes re-establish the level of connectivity many Wisconsinites relied upon for years,” Greyhound said in its announcement. “By linking smaller communities to major hubs, we’re strengthening mobility and opportunity.”

Passengers will have direct access to key Midwest cities, including Milwaukee, Chicago, and Minneapolis, with one trip per day in each direction, seven days a week. The service has already begun, and tickets are available now at greyhound.com or via the Greyhound mobile app.

The move is expected to improve travel options across Wisconsin while enhancing connections to Greyhound’s expansive intercity network that serves destinations nationwide.