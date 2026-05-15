Greenville to review proposed zoning rules for data centers

VILLAGE OF GREENVILLE (NBC 26) — The Village of Greenville is considering zoning regulations for data centers before any developments are proposed.

"With the increase of data center siting within Wisconsin, it is recommended that Greenville has rules or regulations in place prior to an application being submitted," a memo from Village Planner Mark Mommaerts stated.

The village will begin considering an adjustment to their current zoning ordinance to add regulations for the development of data centers at a plan commission meeting Monday, May 18, at 5 p.m. That meeting is set to take place at the village hall (W6860 Parkview Drive). There will be time set aside for public comment.

The draft change, listed in the agenda for Monday, suggests classifying data centers as warehouse use but listing them as a special exception. This action would require a public hearing, Planning Commission review and recommendation, and Village Board approval.

Under the proposal, data centers within the Village of Greenville would be required to:



Be located at least 200 feet from any residential property line

Have a landscape buffer — a designed strip of vegetation or fencing to visually separate properties — of at least 50 feet in width, with a minimum of 75% opacity to block or screen buildings on the property

Not emit noises that exceed 70 decibels measured at the exterior property line (unless the Planning Commission approves other mitigation measures that achieve equal or better results)

Village officials stressed there are no current pending or anticipated applications from data center developers. The purpose of the amendment, they said, is to have regulations in place if a proposal is made in the future.

If approved by the Planning Commission, the ordinance will move to the Village Board for further consideration.