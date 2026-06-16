Green Lake driver charged with double homicide

GREEN LAKE COUNTY (NBC 26) — A woman accused of crashing a UTV and killing two passengers was charged with two counts of homicide by intoxicated use of vehicle, court records indicate.

Megan Zimmerman of Markesan made her initial appearance on Tuesday morning. Cash bond was set at $5,000.

She is also charged with first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

Zimmerman, 26, was arrested June 4, which happened on April 18 near Princeton Road and Honeysuckle Lane.

Nicole L. Deaver, 40, and Timothy L. Kamphuis, 46 — both from Fairwater — were killed in the crash.

