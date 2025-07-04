Green Lake kicks off Independence Day early with annual pancake breakfast

GREEN LAKE (NBC 26) — It's not dusk just yet, but Independence Day celebrations are well underway across northeast Wisconsin neighborhoods this week.

In Green Lake, neighbors gathered early Friday morning to enjoy their annual pancake breakfast that supports local veterans.

After breakfast, community members gathered to participate in the annual Four on the Fourth Run/Walk for Veterans, and that wrapped up at Deacon Mills Park where people were able to enjoy food prepared by local restaurant owners.

People of all ages also enjoyed different races, games, activities and even fishing.

'Making a Splash for the Flags' is a new way Green Lake neighbors are honoring Independence Day.

People proudly showed off their red, white and blue in different ways throughout the community.

Alice Bartow has been volunteering with the American Legion Auxiliary for several years, and she says it's a great time to show your appreciation for your country and your neighbors.

Bartow saying, "Oh, it's great! You know it's great, because I see people I don't see very often, and everybody comes here. A lot of the veterans come in, and it's nice to see some of them we don't see very often. They come to the pancake breakfast and sit and enjoy themselves to meet with others and socialize."

Veterans were also able to enjoy a boat ride on Green Lake, followed by a parade, food and live entertainment.

If you missed Green Lake's early celebrations, don't worry!

More events are planned for Friday evening, followed by fireworks around dusk.