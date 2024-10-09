Green Bay's downtown set for major transformation with 175-unit mixed-income housing development

City partners with Three Sixty Real Estate Solutions for a 175-unit residential project.

The development will cater to mixed-income households, ranging from 60-120% of the area’s median income.

City leaders aim to finalize plans within six months, with public input meetings scheduled.

A major residential project is on the horizon for Green Bay, as city officials move forward with plans to develop a mostly vacant parking lot along North Monroe Avenue and Pine. After parting ways with a previous developer, the city has teamed up with Three Sixty Real Estate Solutionsto lead the project, aiming to bring more life and activity to the downtown area.

The proposed development includes a six-story apartment building and townhomes, offering a total of 175 units—148 apartments and 27 townhomes. The project is designed to serve a wide range of residents, with units available to households earning between 60% and 120% of the area’s median income.

At a City Hall meeting Tuesday, city leaders listened as representatives from Three Sixty Real Estate Solutions presented their vision for the nearly empty lot. Jeremy Novak, from the development team, highlighted how the project will cater to various demographics:

“There’s going to be studio apartments that will meet a certain demographic and financial ability, and there will be three-bedroom units that meet a different demographic. So, it really captures a larger range of people with incomes as well as family sizes,” Novak said.

City leaders also discussed potential commercial spaces being added to the project, which could bring even more activity to the downtown area. The developer has expressed openness to speeding up the timeline for the project.

David Erickson from Neighborhood Works emphasized the positive impact the project will have on the community:

“It’ll bring people downtown. It’ll reactivate the community and get people moving around town. It’s always good to have people moving around downtown. They can support the workforce and support jobs in the neighborhood.”

City leaders have agreed on a six-month timeline to finalize the contract with the developer. In addition, a public input meeting will be scheduled at a later date to gather feedback from the community.