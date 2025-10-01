Green Bay woman, two passengers arrested after high-speed chase in Fond du Lac County

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — A 26-year-old woman from Green Bay and two male passengers were arrested Tuesday evening after a high-speed chase with a Fond du Lac County sheriff's deputy.

The incident began at about 7:14 p.m. on Sept. 30, when a deputy spotted a car on South Main Street (STH 175) in the City of Fond du Lac that matched the description of a vehicle the Wisconsin State Patrol had recently been pursuing on I-41, the sheriff’s office said. After confirming it was the same vehicle and observing traffic violations, the deputy tried pulling over the driver.

The driver kept going south on South Main Street, at times traveling between 45 and 60 mph before briefly reaching speeds near 80 mph, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies used stop sticks near USH 151; the suspect vehicle struck the device, causing three tires to go flat and forcing the driver to stop at Lost Arrow Road in the Township of Byron.

The driver, a 26-year-old woman from Green Bay, was booked into the Fond du Lac County Jail on multiple counts, including felony fleeing and eluding an officer, two counts of felony bail jumping, two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping, second-degree reckless endangering safety, and numerous traffic citations.

A 24-year-old Green Bay man who was a front-seat passenger was taken into custody on a probation-and-parole warrant and a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. A 26-year-old rear-seat passenger from Green Bay was booked on a probation hold and faces charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The pursuit covered roughly five miles. No community members or officers were reported injured, and no law-enforcement or civilian vehicles sustained damage, the sheriff’s office said. The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the City of Fond du Lac Police Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Please stay with NBC26 as this story develops.

