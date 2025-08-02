Green Bay woman killed in Outagamie County crash

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY (NBC 26) — A 66-year-old Green Bay woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Outagamie County on Saturday morning.

The sheriff's office says the crash happened at approximately 11 a.m. on County Highway U east of County Highway E in the town of Oneida.

Deputies say a sedan left the road, went down a steep hill, and ended up in tall vegetation.

The woman was located dead inside the vehicle. Her name has not been released.

The highway was closed for about three hours but is now back open.