Green Bay woman in custody for pursuit that started in Dodge County and ended in Fond du Lac County

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — A 34-year-old Green Bay woman is in custody for leading authorities on a pursuit that started in Dodge County and ended in Fond du Lac County.

Dispatchers in Fond du Lac say they were called about an erratic driver at 5:21 PM, and they say she was traveling north on USH 151, still in Dodge County.

Several callers say the driver was changing speeds, weaving all over the road, and also hit a number of construction cones.

Deputies from the Fond du lac County Sheriff's Office started responding to the area, and one deputy spotted the vehicle in the Township of Oakfield.

The deputy says as the driver was approaching them, he noticed that she nearly hit another vehicle.

The deputy tried stopping the driver, but she kept going.

Authorities say the pursuit came to an end when the driver was boxed in and unable to leave.

Deputies arrested the woman and say they found fentanyl pills in her vehicle.

She is currently being held at the Fond du Lac County Jail on felony eluding, first degree recklessly endangering safety, possession with intent to deliver - schedule 1 and 2 narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating while intoxicated – first offense.

Luckily, no one was hurt, but the pursuit did last nearly five miles.

We are still waiting for authorities to release the suspect's name.