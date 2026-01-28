Green Bay woman in custody after 13-mile chase

ROSENDALE (NBC 26) — A 28-year-old woman from Green Bay is in custody after they say she led deputies on a 13-mile high-speed chase early this morning, reaching speeds of up to 130 mph through Fond du Lac and Winnebago counties.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, the pursuit began around 2:20 a.m. on January 28, when a deputy noticed a vehicle traveling 130 mph in a 55-mph zone on State Highway 26 near Fremont Road. The deputy attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to pull over, continuing southbound and passing vehicles at more than 100 mph.

The chase went through the Village of Rosendale before another deputy deployed tire deflation devices near County Highway TC. While the suspect’s vehicle lost a tire, she continued driving, briefly stopping near State Highway 151 before fleeing again along Frontage Road.

Deputies followed the vehicle into a farm field as it approached a residential neighborhood. To prevent the suspect from entering the area, deputies used a moving roadblock maneuver, redirecting the car away from a home. The driver continued to try to flee until multiple squad cars boxed the vehicle in.

Authorities say the woman refused to exit the car, forcing deputies to break the driver’s side window. A Taser was used after she continued to resist, and she was taken into custody without further incident.

The woman is being held in the Fond du Lac County Jail on charges of felony flee/elude, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, and resisting/obstructing an officer. She also received a speeding citation for traveling 130 mph in a 55 zone.

The incident caused damage to three squad cars. The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Waupun Police Department, Beaver Dam Police Department, and LifeStar Ambulance.