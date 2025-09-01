Green Bay woman dies in single-vehicle crash

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A Green Bay woman is dead after an early morning crash on the city's west side.

Police responded to the intersection of Packerland Drive and he His Ra Lane following a report of a woman who had reportedly got out of a moving vehicle.

First responders tried life-saving measures when they arrived, but she died at the scene.

Authorities say they're waiting to release her name.

The streets in the area that were closed have since reopened.

We are working to learn more about the details leading up to this crash.

Please stay with NBC 26 as this story develops.