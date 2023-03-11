Green Bay Water approved to supply Village of Pulaski with water

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The City of Green Bay Common Council members voted this week for Green Bay water to provide water to the Village of Pulaski.

According to a news release from Green Bay Water and confirmed by Village of Pulaski President Keith Chambers, Pulaski has had concerns about the quality and quantity of water they get from two groundwater wells.

Chambers acknowledged that the water is regularly discolored, has high levels of iron and manganese and isn't sufficient for fighting fires.

Now, Pulaski and Green Bay Water are moving forward with a potential solution.

Green Bay Water will become a wholesale water provider to Pulaski. The Village of Pulaski voted unanimously for this decision in September 2022.

Pulaski is also working with the Village of Hobart, which owns water pipes to connect Green Bay to Pulaski.

Green Bay Water said this is the most cost-efficient way to get the water to Pulaski.

Green Bay Water said they have the total ability to pump and distribute 42 million gallons of water per day, but only use half of that capacity, so they have the ability to supply Pulaski with water.

Currently, Green Bay Water provides tap water to the City of Green Bay and is a wholesale water provider to the villages of Hobart, Wrightstown and Ashwaubenon.