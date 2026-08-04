Green Bay superintendent meets neighbors over coffee, conversation

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Green Bay Area Public Schools’ new superintendent is spending his first weeks on the job getting to know the community one conversation at a time.

Dr. Michael Hernandez met with neighbors on Green Bay’s west side during a community stop at the McDonald’s on Shawano Avenue, where neighbors had the chance to ask questions and share their thoughts about the district.

Community members said they appreciated the opportunity to speak directly with Hernandez, who officially took over the district this summer after serving as assistant superintendent in Appleton Area School District. He succeeds interim superintendent Vicki Bayer.

Hernandez said he is eager to get to work on key district priorities, including the budget, while also building relationships with students, staff and families.

“I have been fortunate enough to get in during summer school and talk to students and just hear from them,” Hernandez said. “But just the start of the year — this is my 31st year in education, and the beginning of the school year is so much fun.”

Although Hernandez officially stepped into the superintendent role in July, Aug. 31 will mark his first opening day of classes with Green Bay students — something he said he is especially looking forward to.