Green Bay shoppers donate school supplies during annual ‘Stuff the Bus’ drive

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — With back-to-school costs continuing to rise, neighbors across Green Bay are helping local students start the school year prepared through the Salvation Army’s annual “Stuff the Bus” school supply drive.

The Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay partnered with volunteers at Walmart locations across the city Thursday, encouraging shoppers to purchase and donate school supplies for families in need.

Volunteers handed shoppers supply lists outside the stores, asking for donations of items such as backpacks, crayons, markers, glue sticks, notebooks, folders, pens and pencils. Donated supplies were collected to help fill buses and support students ahead of the new school year.

Organizers said the drive is expected to help nearly 300 students directly through the event, while donations overall will support the Salvation Army’s upcoming One Stop School Shop program serving thousands of local children.

“It’s harder to get ready for events like school starting,” said Deb Soto, a case manager with the Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay. “When you have one to four children, that adds up. So, we are just trying to do as much as we can to make sure they’re starting the school year ready for success.”

Samantha Warden, the Salvation Army’s social services director, said every donation can make a difference for local families.

“Every backpack and every school supply donated represents more than just an item on a shopping list — it’s an investment in a child’s future,” Warden said. “These donations will help equip Brown County students with the tools they need to begin the school year prepared, confident and ready to learn.”

The Salvation Army said donations collected through the campaign will help provide supplies for about 3,000 Brown County students this school year.

Anyone unable to donate during Thursday’s drive can still drop off school supplies through Aug. 14 at the Green Bay Corps Community Center, 626 Union Court, or the Kroc Center, 1315 Lime Kiln Road.

Online donation information is also available here.