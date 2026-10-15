Green Bay schools temporarily secured after armed suspect incident

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Schools near East Walnut Street in Green Bay were temporarily secured Thursday morning following a weapons-related incident in the nearby area.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, officers responded at 10:30 a.m. Thursday to a report of a person acting suspiciously while possessing a firearm near 1100 E. Walnut Street. When officers arrived, the suspect left the area in a vehicle, police said.

During a later traffic stop, two individuals ran from the vehicle. One was apprehended by an officer and arrested for obstruction. The second suspect has not been located, according to police.

Police said several schools in the area were placed under a "secure the building – outside situation," which has since been lifted.

The incident remains under active investigation, according to police.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to call the Green Bay Police Department at (920) 448-3200 and reference case No. 26-251444.