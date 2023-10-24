Watch Now
Green Bay School Board votes to close two more schools

The Green Bay School Board has decided to close two more schools due to a budget deficit and declining enrollment.
Kelsey Dickeson
Posted at 6:18 AM, Oct 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-24 07:18:25-04

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay School Board has voted close two more schools because of declining enrollment, aging buildings, a budget deficit.

The board made the decision Monday night after its meeting.

Beginning next school year, Tank Elementary will consolidate with Lincoln Elementary School, and Keller Elementary will merge with Kennedy Elementary.

District leaders say the closures will save the district roughly $1.5 million.

In August, the school board approved to close Wequiock Elementary and shift its students to Red Smith. That's a K-8 school.

