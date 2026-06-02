Green Bay road closure: Hobart Drive to shut down for nearly three weeks

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Drivers on Green Bay's west side should prepare for a temporary road closure beginning next week.

The City of Green Bay says Hobart Drive between Trojan Drive and San Lorenz Drive will be closed from June 8 through June 26 for construction related to the Hinkle Street extension project.

Access to homes and businesses will be maintained during the closure.

Drivers should expect delays in the area and are encouraged to use alternate routes when possible.

City officials say the schedule is weather-dependent and subject to change.