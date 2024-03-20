Green Bay Public Market to become Resch Square

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — This time next year and just in time for the 2025 NFL Draft the space at 211 North Broadway will be transformed into a bustling public market known as Resch Square.

Demolition is already underway, and project leaders say it's the sound of progress.

Non-profit group On Broadway will own the space, and the group's executive director Brian Johnson says he's elated to announce the project has surpassed 60% of its fund-raising goal of $12.5 million.

With more than $7.5 million already raised, On Broadway is encouraging more community partners to come forward and make this evolving project a reality.

The Boldt Company of northeast Wisconsin is the lead contractor and will also relocate its offices to a second floor space at the public market.

Boldt Group Incorporated Chairman Tom Boldt says he takes pride in all of his work, but he's especially excited he gets to be part of the finished product.

"Being involved in a project in your community is just very exciting, and there's always that pride when you're driving by or in the space and you said, "I had something to do with that." So, that's one of the real benefits of our industry, and I know the people who are going to be working on this project and doing their work in this space are going to enjoy it," Boldt said.

As reported, demolition is already underway, and you can expect to see some big changes to the Broadway property.

The Richard J. Resch Foundation was highlighted as the project's lead donor and will hold the naming rights for Resch Square.

On Broadway is currently accepting applications and signing leases for tenants.