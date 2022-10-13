Green Bay Police warn of counterfeit cash, including 'motion picture' money

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Green Bay Police said the department has confiscated more than $1,000 worth of fake money within the last six weeks.

Police said suspects allegedly attempted to exchange the forged bills for goods at places like area convenience stores and/or suspects have been found carrying “REPLICA” or “MOTION PICTURE” money when arrested on other matters.

According to police, fraudulent U.S. currency has surfaced in seven cases with denominations ranging from $1 to $100 in Green Bay.

In Wisconsin, the intentional use of counterfeit money is a fraud that has the potential to be a class H felony with fines reaching $10,000 and/or up to six years in prison.

