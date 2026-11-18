GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Police officers will not face criminal charges in the shooting death of a Green Bay woman, according to the Brown County district attorney.

"...[I]t is my opinion that the officers did not commit any criminal wrongdoing," David Lasee wrote in his report to the State of Wisconsin Department of Justice.

Hunter Posey, 27, was shot and killed on Aug. 21 on Boland Road. According to an investigation by the Division of Criminal Investigation, Posey pointed a double-barrel shotgun at Officer Noah Heuvalmans. Heuvalmans, along with officers Colton Moore and Gracey Bessey, fired at Posey, striking her three times.

Posey died at the scene.

The shotgun was later found to be unloaded, but Lasee said it was reasonable for officers at the time to believe they faced an imminent threat of death.

An autopsy concluded that Posey had "a significant amount of alcohol" in her system at the time of death.